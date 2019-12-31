|
|
Edwin Gohl
Townsend - Edwin Gohl, "Fast Eddie", 84, of Townsend, WI passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Edwin was born November 16, 1935 in Germany the son of Wilhelm and Alma (Winter) Gohl. In 1955 Edwin came to the United States and in 1958 married Carole, together they had three children, Wally, Julie and Deanna. He served in the Army National Guard in 1957. He retired from the Kimberly Paper Mills. Fast Eddie was well known for his bee keeping and wine making and always had that special bottle. He enjoyed telling jokes and playing the harmonica.
Surviving Edwin are his children, Walter Gohl (Toni); Julie Gohl and Deanna Krieglstein (Brian); grandchildren, Anton and Michael Gohl, Shereen Vorachek and Brooke Krieglstein; great-grandchild, Ryle Gohl; sisters, Elsa Winters and Lily Domschein; nieces and nephews, Sylvia (Chris Schleicher); Rollie (Karen Spielman), Juegen Gohl and Jerry Domschein.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Erhardt Gohl; nephew, Ziggy Spielman.
Special thanks from the family to Mike DeWitt and children Michael and Lily; Jeanne Enus. Fast Eddie had many friends that helped him during his life time in Townsend which includes Gary, Sr.; Ron and Wendy; Randy and Tim; Harold, Charlie and many others. LeRoyer and Palliative Care thank you for your compassion and caring for Edwin in his last weeks.
Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Weber-Hill Funeral Home, Wabeno, WI with Pastor Howard Neider officiating. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to time of service.
Weber-Hill Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences for the family may be directed to www.weberhillfuneralhome.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020