Edwin John Petermann
Brillion - Edwin John Petermann, age 94, died on Saturday March 9th at West Haven in Brillion. He was born on July 10, 1924 to William & Mary Brotke Petermann in the town of Rantoul, Manitowoc County. On April 30t h 1946 he married Georgianna Keller. They celebrated their 50t h anniversary in 1996, she passed away in Aug of 2005. He farmed the farm he was born on until 1978; it was a Century Farm in 1977 and worked at the Brillion Iron Works pouring iron. He loved fishing on Long Lake; snowmobiling with his Ski Doo. He was a lifetime member of the Brillion Historical Society and a member of Holy Family Parish in Brillion. Edwin is survived by his children, Carol & Melvin See of Chilton, Gerald Petermann, Charlotte Bloemer, Daniel & Connie Petermann, and Nancy Petermann, all of Brillion. Step grandson Ronald & Paula See, Grandchildren Duane & Becky See, Chad & Kelly See, Tammy See, Nathan & Jade See. Wendy & Ralph Rice, Scott and Tami Bloemer, Kurt Bloemer. Nicole & Glen Wirth, Laura Petermann, Adam & Amanda Petermann. Ryan & Hayley Brandes. Step great grandchildren Tyler & Isabelle See, Great grandchildren Colton & Logan See, Emerson & Norah See, Brandon & Emily Bloemer, Evan & Aaron Rice, Kaden & Kylie Wirth, Georgia & Jurnee Brandes. Also, sister in laws Lyn Schaefer Lodes of Brillion & Dorla Keller of Rhinelander.
Edwin was preceded in death by his parents, twin of Gerald- Geraldine Petermann in Nov of 1967, son in law Tom Bloemer July 1986, his only brother Arthur in Nov 1984 & Arthur's wife Joyce Sept 2008. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday March 16th at 11:30 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Brillion. The Rev. Tom Pomeroy will officiate. Burial will be in Holy Family Cemetery, Brillion. Visitation will take place at the church on Saturday from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.wieting-funeralhome.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 14, 2019