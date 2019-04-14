|
|
Edwina M. Paul
Brillion - Edwina M. Paul, age 100 years and 26 days, of Brillion, passed away on April 5, 2019.
Edwina was born in the Town of Charlestown, March 10, 1919, daughter of the late John and Rose (Heimann) Seipel. She was a graduate of Chilton High School, class of 1937. Edwina married Rueben Paul on June 24, 1942. After Rueben enlisted in the US Coast Guard, she accompanied him to several states for his training. She also helped the war effort by working in a muffler factory and painting submarines. Edwina and Rueben lived and farmed in rural Brillion during their 72 years of marriage. The family has many memories of Mom helping on the farm, growing a large garden, canning fruits and vegetables, and baking bread and desserts. She also worked several years at the Larson Canning Company where she made many lifelong friends. Edwina was a member of Holy Family Catholic Parish and was active in the Christian Mother's Organization. She was a very energetic, generous, and religious woman.
Edwina had many hobbies including dancing, playing cards, reading, and crocheting. She and Rueben belonged to many card clubs, loved dancing and listening to polka music, and would often visit the sick and friends in nursing homes. Edwina was a talented cook and baker, and you never left the table hungry! She loved to share "goodies" with her friends and family, and she always had a "scrubbie" or two in her purse to give away. In her earlier years, she also would crochet exquisite doilies.
Edwina was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. A birthday of a family member or friend was always remembered with a card or phone call. Her children were always impressed with her positive attitude and example. She lived by the motto, "life is what you make it." She will be deeply missed by all.
Survivors include her five children and spouses: Donald (Mary) Paul of Fond du Lac, Arlene (William) Klaetsch of Elkhart Lake, Frances (Mark Kohn) Paul of Fond du Lac, Phyllis Paul of Brillion, and Steven (Susan) Paul of Sherwood; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren: Michael (Jennie) Paul, Joseph (Angie) Paul and their sons, Henry and George, April Paul D.V.M., Jennifer (Bryan Lee) Klaetsch and their children, Sadie and Gunnar, Andrew (Onelia) Klaetsch and their daughters, Molly and Betsy, Chad (Kristi) Christian and their son, Gage, Autumn Paul, and Emily Paul. Nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends further survive.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Rueben, three brothers and sisters-in-law: Norbert (Hilaria), Edwin (Vernetta), and Herman (Rosemary) Seipel, two sisters and brother-in-law: Caroline (William) Stein and Philamina Seipel, and sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Delores (Alvin) Koffarnus.
A private memorial service will be held. The family would like Edwina to be remembered as she was when she celebrated her 100th birthday. Many relatives and friends made her birthday celebration the best time that she has had in the last 4 years. We thank everyone for their kind words, cards, gifts, visits, and telephone calls. She can now dance a joyful polka with her beloved Rueben.
Online condolences may be made, and memorials may be sent to the Wieting Funeral Home c/o Edwina Paul Family, 215 S. Main Street; Brillion, WI 54110.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 14, 2019