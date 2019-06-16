Services
O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
1776 East Main Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
(920) 788-6237
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Eileen C. Spice


Eileen C. Spice

Kaukauna -

Eileen Catherine Liebergen Spice, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 12, 2019. She was 98 years old. Eileen was born in Wrightstown on November 5, 1920 to the late Henry and Elizabeth Liebergen. Eileen married the love of her life, Lester Spice, in 1938. He preceded her in death on June 4, 1982. She was a gracious woman of many talents. She could dance a jig, yodel, milk a cow, fix a drier, sew costumes, cook for a whole crew of farm workers,

and she baked the best apple pies on the planet. She and her husband ran several small businesses, where she expertly kept the books.

She gave her all to her large family. She had eight children: Larry (Margaret) Spice— deceased, Kaukauna; Jan (Tom) Lindemuth, California; Sharon/Liz (Bill) McCollum— deceased, Beaver Dam; Ellen (Dave) Kiefer, Chippewa Falls; Barbara (Bob Ogreenc) Spice, Milwaukee; Peggy (Don) Gerrits, Kaukauna; Rebecca Spice, Milwaukee; and Jim (Linda) Spice, Milwaukee. She was always proud of her 18 grandchildren: John Spice, Mary (Ravi) Arulanantham, Joan (Neil) Williams, Kathleen (Bill) Southworth, Tom (Carrie) Lindemuth, Lori (Mike) Sherman, Melissa Nelson, David (Kathy) Nelson, Rob (Dana) Kiefer, Joe (Jenny) Kiefer, Emily Kiefer, Aubin (Stephanie Fong) Spice, Matthew (Sarah) Gerrits, Leslie Gerrits, Lucas Gerrits, Ro Spice-Kopischke, Claudia Spice, and Callie Spice, as well as her 17 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Eileen was preceded in death by six siblings, and is survived by her dear sister, Martha Van Oss.

The family would like to thank the staff of The St Paul's home for their wonderful care of Eileen during her last years.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at O'CONNELL FUNERAL HOME (1776 E. Main St. Little Chute) from 1:00-3:00 p.m. with a small service at 3:00 p.m. Committal at Holy Cross Cemetery. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 16, 2019
