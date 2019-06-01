Services
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Grace Lutheran Church
Bear Creek, WI
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Grace Lutheran Church
Bear Creek, WI
Eileen E. Steingraber


Eileen E. Steingraber Obituary
Eileen E. Steingraber

Clintonville - Eileen E. Steingraber, age 96 of Clintonville, formerly of the Township of Maple Creek, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Kindred Hearts, Clintonville.

Eileen Ellen Steingraber was born May 2, 1923 in Highland Park, IL, daughter to the late Fredrick & Emma (Koehler) Botker. She graduated from Appleton High School in 1941 and worked as a secretary until she started her family. Eileen was united in marriage to Clarence Steingraber on June 21, 1947 at Zion Lutheran Church, Appleton. The couple moved to the Town of Maple Creek to start their farming operation; they retired in 1978. A faithful member of Grace Lutheran Church, Bear Creek, she served on the Ladies Aid for many years, and volunteered in the church in other capacities as well. Eileen lived on the farm until the age of 90, when she moved to Aster Assisted Living, Clintonville, and most recently Kindred Hearts, Clintonville. She loved working in the kitchen, whether it was to cook, can, or bake. She raised chickens during her days on the farm and also enjoyed the time spent in her large garden growing both vegetables and flowers. She also liked to read, crochet, and complete crossword puzzles in her spare time. Eileen will be remembered for her large salt & pepper shaker collection and for always making her grandchildren and great-granddaughter a priority.

Survivors include:

Daughter: Lois (Robert) Hintz, Marion

Son: Gary (Gail) Steingraber, Madison

Grandchildren: Ryan Steingraber, Madison; Mark (Meghan) Steingraber, Verona; & Brett Hintz, Oshkosh

A great-granddaughter: Emma Steingraber

Sisters: Inez Hanson, Nancy Fye, Doris Murray, Audrey (Roger) Sprotte, & Sandra Schuelke

Brother: Keith (Joan) Botker

Brother-in-law: Eugene Becker

Eileen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clarence; sisters, Ruth Rohloff, Pearl Sieber, Joyce Becker, Lucille Dey, & 5 infant siblings.

Funeral services will be held 12 PM, Monday, June 3, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church, Bear Creek, with the Rev. Aric Fenske officiating. Interment will take place at Maple Creek Cemetery, Town of Maple Creek.

Friends may call on Monday at the church from 10 AM until the time of the service.

The family wishes to say thank you to the staff at Kindred Hearts for the attentive care given to Eileen during her stay.

The Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory, Clintonville is assisting Eileen's family.

An online guestbook is available at eberhardtstevenson.com.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 1, 2019
