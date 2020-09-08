1/2
Eileen (Kuehl) Haese
Appleton - Eileen Haese, age 96, of Appleton, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at The Gardens Adult Family Homes in Appleton. Eileen was born on November 17, 1923 on the family farm in the Township of Caledonia near New London, daughter of the late Henry and Clara (Fergot) Kuehl. After graduation she moved to Appleton and worked at AAL. In Appleton she met the love of her life, Lt. William "Bill" Haese. They were married in Hastings, Nebraska on December 28, 1944 while Bill was still in the service. They shared 58 years together. Upon relocating back to Appleton, Eileen worked as an office manager, then Deputy City Clerk of Appleton and retired from Pulp and Paper Manufacturers Assn after 18 years of service. They moved to their life's dream of a year-round home which they built on Lake Hilbert in Marinette County till 1990 and then moved to Menasha to be near their daughter.

Survivors include daughter Jean Haese of Menasha; nephew Jim (Daryl) Kuehl, of Stevens Point, and many great and great great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Eileen was preceded in death by her husband Bill, brother Lewis, infant half-brother and young sister Erma.

A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, September 12th at the Brettschneider Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel with Rev. Brian Bankert officiating. Friends may visit at the funeral chapel on Saturday from 10 am until the time of service. Inurnment will take place at St. John Cemetery in the Town of Caledonia. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association in Eileen's name.

I would like to extend a special thank you to Jack and Jon Fischer at the Gardens and all of the staff for their loving care extended to my mother. They gave her an almost real kitty cat which she loved and cherished and gave her so much comfort.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
