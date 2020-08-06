Eileen J. MielkeAppleton - Eileen Mielke (Allen), age 81, of Appleton died peacefully at St. Elizabeth Hospital Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from complications of esophageal cancer and COPD. Eileen was born January 12, 1939 in Lebanon, Wisconsin, the youngest of eight children born to James and Margaret (Hogan) Allen. She attended New London High School and graduated in 1957. After marriage in 1960, she resided in Appleton and, over the years, worked in various capacities, contributing to the family income in addition to her role as a homemaker. Her hobbies included reading, puzzles, old movies, indoor plants, playing cards and feeding birds.Eileen is survived by two children: Theresa (James) School of Menasha and Gregory Mielke (special friend Laura Nagan) of Appleton; two granddaughters: Kendra Tolliver and Calyn Forster; one sister: Mildred Schafhauser of Oshkosh; other relatives, friends and nieces and nephews.Eileen was preceded in death by a daughter Carrie F. Forster; two sisters: Marguerite Frieders and Rita Mathes; four brothers: John, Eugene, Jerome and Roger Allen; former husband Joseph H. Mielke.The family would like to thank ManorCare in Appleton for the care and compassion provided to Eileen over the years. A private graveside service will be held at time of interment.An Irish PrayerMay God give you …for every storm a rainbow, for every tear a smile, for every care a promise and a blessing in each trial. For every problem life sends, a faithful friend to share, for every sigh a sweet song, and an answer for each prayer.