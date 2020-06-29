Elaine A. Yunk
Elaine A. Yunk

Kimberly - Elaine A. (Van Vreede) Yunk, age 102, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2020, at Helen's House Assisted Living. Elaine was born in Hollandtown, WI, on June 17, 1918, daughter of Anton and Johanna (Gerrits) Van Vreede. She attended Holy Name Grade School and Kimberly High School graduating in 1936. Elaine Married Clarence "Bud" Yunk on July 23, 1940, in Omaha Nebraska. Sadly, Bud passed in 1973. In her early years, she was a member of the Holy Spirit Mission Ladies and the Ladies of Holy Name.

Elaine is survived by her children: son-in-law: Robert Smith, Gary (Pam) Yunk, Dennis Yunk, Tom (Cindee) Yunk, Deb (Keith) Weyers, and Rick (Jean) Yunk;: her grandchildren: Zane (Nicole) Yunk, Brett Yunk, Craig Smith, Jason (Erin) Smith, Brooke (Paul) Talbot, Ken (the late Teresa) Yunk, Mike Yunk, Lance (Tammy) Yunk, Tammy (Carlos) Gonzalez, Jenny (Paul) Lockhart, Lucas (Elaina) Weyers, Holly (Luke) Brockman, Mariah (Bryan) Lamers, Neil Yunk; and great grandchildren: Ella, Melaina, Molly, Colin, Carter, Camden, Ken Jr., Mike Jr., Kaylie, Elizabeth (Joe), Becca, Amanda, Skyler, Electra, Trysten, Schanda, Amber, Natalie, Ali, Bo, Maren, Isaac, Shea, Wells. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband; as well as her son: Clarence Yunk Jr.; daughter: Karen Smith; granddaughter: Paige Yunk: sisters: Dorothy and Ruth; brother: Gene.

The prayer service for Elaine will be held at 1:00 pm on July 1, 2020, at HOLY SPIRIT PARISH - KIMBERLY SITE, 600 East Kimberly Ave. Visitation will be held for 11:00 am until the time of the prayer service. Please practice social distancing while in Church and wearing face masks are encouraged. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com.

Elaine's family would like to thank the care givers of Helen's House in Kaukauna for their exceptional care.

XOXOXO






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jansen-Fargo Funeral Home
204 E Kimberly Ave
Kimberly, WI 54136
(920) 788-6202
