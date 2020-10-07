Elaine C. EnglandAppleton - Elaine Carol England, 83, loving wife, mother and grandmother of Appleton Wisconsin passed away on Tuesday October 6, 2020. She was born March 5, 1937 to the late Gerald F Batzler and the late Evelyn Snyder.She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Douglas F England. She is further survived by her daughter Traycee England ( John Van Handel), her son Douglas M England ( Danielle) and her daughter Laurie England-Paul ( Thomas). She has four grandchildren , Natalie Kovacs ( Ross) ; Allie England-Palmer (T.J), Adam Van Handel( Kelsey) and Abbie Van Handel. She also has four great grandchildren Oliver, Charley and Joelle Kovacs and Hattie Van Handel.Elaine was preceded in death by her brother, Gerald R Batzler; her father Gerald F Batzler and her mother Evelyn Snyder.The family would like to extend a special thanks to the wonderful staff from Theda Care At Home.Because of Elaine's love for animals, expressions of sympathy may be made to The Outagamie County Humane Association.Private family services were held.