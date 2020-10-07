1/1
Elaine C. England
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elaine C. England

Appleton - Elaine Carol England, 83, loving wife, mother and grandmother of Appleton Wisconsin passed away on Tuesday October 6, 2020. She was born March 5, 1937 to the late Gerald F Batzler and the late Evelyn Snyder.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Douglas F England. She is further survived by her daughter Traycee England ( John Van Handel), her son Douglas M England ( Danielle) and her daughter Laurie England-Paul ( Thomas). She has four grandchildren , Natalie Kovacs ( Ross) ; Allie England-Palmer (T.J), Adam Van Handel( Kelsey) and Abbie Van Handel. She also has four great grandchildren Oliver, Charley and Joelle Kovacs and Hattie Van Handel.

Elaine was preceded in death by her brother, Gerald R Batzler; her father Gerald F Batzler and her mother Evelyn Snyder.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the wonderful staff from Theda Care At Home.

Because of Elaine's love for animals, expressions of sympathy may be made to The Outagamie County Humane Association.

Private family services were held.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wichmann-Downtown Appleton Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichmann-Downtown Appleton Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved