Elaine C. LoughrinNew London - Elaine C. Loughrin, age 89, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020, at St. Joseph Residence. She was born on March 10, 1931, in the Town of Deer Creek daughter of the late Edward and Maude (McGinty) McClone. On June 15, 1954, she was united in marriage to James Loughrin. He preceded her in death on October 11, 2019. Together they celebrated 65 years of marriage. Elaine worked as a Nurses Aid at New London Community Hospital for 24 years retiring in 1988. She was a 4H-Leader, longtime member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Lebanon, a member of the Alter society and she distributed communion at St. Joes for many years. She enjoyed golfing, bridge club, traveling and being with her family and friends. She was a charter member of the New Dublin Shamrock Club and was honored as the Irish Rose. Elaine especially enjoyed attending her children and grandchildren's activities and was proud of their achievements.Elaine is survived by her children; Pat (Rose) Loughrin, Appleton, Steve (Sue) Loughrin, Lebanon, MO, Janet Loughrin, Appleton, Teresa (Vern) Larson, Oconomowoc, Jean (Tom) Peeters, Shiocton, Kathy (Chris) Williams, Winneconne. Fourteen grandchildren; Nicholas (Tara) Loughrin, Casey (Stephanie) Loughrin, Alison (John) Cleaver, Eric (Katie) Loughrin, Andrew Loughrin, April (Tim) Petrie, Inga (Brad) Werginz, Morgan (Josh) Larson-Feldman, Taylor (Umar) Larson-Hanif, Alissa Peeters, Erin (David) Diedrick, Jennifer Peeters, Brandon (Torie) Williams, Meghan Williams. Nineteen great-grandchildren; James, Addy, Jackson, Aven, Carter, Matthew, Giuliana, Bennett, Ethan, Brady, Elliott, Isla, Griffin, Daria, Isabelle, Sophie, Elliot, Maren, Livia. She is further survived by sisters-in-law and brother-in-laws; Joyce McClone, Neenah, Mary (Robert) Conroy, Manawa and Teresa White, Appleton, also numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Maude (Duane) Finger and Marion (Victor) Lorge and brothers, Raymond and Edward and a brother-in-law Robert White.Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, private family services will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Lebanon at a later date. Burial will be in the Parish Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for St. Joseph Residence and St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Lebanon. Donations may be mailed to the funeral home (Cline & Hanson Funeral Home PO BOX 119 New London, WI 54961). The family especially would like to thank the entire staff at The Washington Center, St. Joseph Residence and Heartland Hospice, for the wonderful care they gave to Elaine.