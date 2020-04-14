|
Elaine Claire Kuehnl (Tooley)
Elaine Claire Kuehnl (Tooley) was called home to Jesus on Friday, April 10th at Aurora Bay Care Hospital after a courageous fight with lymphoma cancer. She was born in Manitowoc, Wisconsin on October 26, 1945 to George and Ruth (Fellner) Tooley.
Elaine graduated from Clintonville high school. She earned her real estate brokers license and worked many years for Hilgenberg Realty. She also worked as a classified ads saleswoman for many years. She was a loving and compassionate person who loved her family, friends and animals. She was active in her community and one of her greatest joys was helping anyone in need. She especially liked supporting Charlie's Closet in Shawano. She was involved with German Wirehair Dog rescue and her most recent rescue was her dog Suzi. She lived many years in Presque Isle, WI. and was active in that community with Presque Isle Lioness (being a past president), library volunteer, hospice volunteer and was a fundraiser for Wild Instincts Rehabilitation Center. Elaine loved a bargain and got "her love of a good deal" from her dad George. We're sure many people will remember her "negotiating" skills. She loved a good game of cribbage and played every game to win. She had a good sense of humor and loved to tell a good story. We miss her already!
She is survived by daughter's Patti Seidl, Wanda Schnetzer, foster sons Delbert and Jim, Grandchildren Ryan, Arianna, and Taylor Brothers and sisters Mary Ellen Draeger, Georgine (Larry) Prickette, Patricia (Paul Murphy) Williams, Bill (Marti Bobertz) Tooley, Pete (Cheryl) Tooley, Joe Tooley and sister-in-law Elaine Barkow Tooley. She is also survived by multiple nieces, nephews, cousins and many good friends.
Elaine was preceded in death by her husband Jim Kuehnl, infant son Timmy, her parents George and Ruth Tooley and brother TJ Tooley.
Family will have a small private ceremony now. A celebration of life ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, August 15th from I pm - 4 pm at Memory Lanes Bar & Grill. Located at 250 County Rd. Clintonville, WI. 54929 715-823-6555. Due to COVID 19 please confirm the date with Memory Lanes prior to ceremony.
Special thank you to nieces Jeanne Tooley and Meghan Spence for their compassion and dedication to helping Elaine and Suzi. The family also sends our gratitude to Dr. Dhimant Patel, Lindley, Melissa and the staff at Vince Lombardi Cancer Center and to the staff and doctors of 3rd ICU at Aurora hospital. Thank you for your compassionate care of Elaine.
In lieu of flowers, memorials made to Elaine's name will go to her favorite charities.
Please share a memory of Elaine and/or online condolences can be made at [email protected]
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020