Elaine D. Cychosz Graper
Manawa - ELAINE D. CYCHOSZ GRAPER (NEE Meyer)
Elaine died on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the Manawa Community Living Center, Manawa.
She was born on January 28, 1928, in Hancock, Wisconsin. After moving to Milwaukee in 1949 she married Anton F. Cychosz. She worked in several places in Milwaukee and Cedarburg before moving to Waupaca. There they operated Tony's Firestone Store. In 1965 they purchased the Manawa Café and eventually the Manawa Dry Cleaners. After selling those two businesses, Elaine worked at Trailet in Manawa and then worked at the Grand Army Home in King, WI. While employed there she worked in Food Services until her retirement. After Tony died Elaine married Henry Graper in 1972. Elaine had been active in her church, Sacred Heart Catholic Church & was a member and also secretary for the Ladies Sodality for many years. You could find her helping to serve at funerals even into her 80's.
Elaine is preceded in death by her parents, the late Herman & Hilda (nee Dehling) Meyer. Also preceded by her husbands Anton Cychosz and Henry Graper, her daughter Elizabeth (Betty), grandson, Ryan, sons-in-law, Jim (Bev) & Michael (Betty).
Elaine is survived by her daughter Mary (Royden) Glocke of Jackson; Thomas (Ann) Cychosz of Southlake, TX; and Beverly Herbst (Graper) of Oshkosh. Seven grandsons: Nathan (Joanna) Sun Prairie, Brad Glocke (Kristina) Shorewood, Matthew Glocke West Allis. Anton Cychosz (Jennifer) Snoqualmie, WA, Eric Kolodzik (Traci) Oshkosh, and Chad (Tara) Marshfield. Eleven great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly: Chloe Whitrock, Carley Whitrock, Grace Whitrock, Gavin Whitrock, Aubree Glocke, Gibson Glocke, Caitlyn Cychosz, Owen Cychosz, Morgan Kolodzik, Rebecca Kolodzik and Amelia Kolodzik.
Elaine enjoyed baking cookies for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved going to rummage sales & always managed to find something to buy! During the 1960's the Manawa Café had become a hangout for many high school students where "Ma" would serve (and reprimand) many of the kids.
The Funeral Mass for Elaine will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Manawa with Fr. Xavier Santiago officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. A visitation for Elaine will be held at the Cline-Hanson-Dahlke Funeral Home in Manawa on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. and on Monday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
A special thank you goes to MCLC for all their wonderful care during Elaine's stay. Thanks to the CNAs (especially Ann, Jenny, Rebecca and Amber) & the nurses, (Katie and Julie) for the extra care you gave our mother. Thank you to Mrs. Dion & Ann (and her dog) for coming to visit mother often. And a very special thank you & hugs to Judy and Joe Burkhart, who visited mother every day bringing her goodies to eat & even more importantly their prayers & undying love.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 4, 2019