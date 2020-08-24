Elaine E. Fredericks (Pirner)
Appleton - Elaine E. Fredericks (Pirner), age 97, died peacefully, August 22, 2020, at Century Oaks Assisted Living, Appleton, WI. Elaine was born July 29, 1923 in Appleton, daughter of the late William & Elsie (Burmeister) Pirner. She was raised & lived in Appleton her entire life. Elaine was baptized, confirmed and graduated from Zion Lutheran Church (School). She was a graduate of Appleton High School in 1941. Upon graduation, she was employed by the Tuttle Press & also worked at Bessler's Bakery.
On February 20, 1946, Elaine was united in marriage to Carleton (Cully) Fredericks & enjoyed 63 years of marriage until his death, February 27, 2009.
Elaine is survived by her two daughters: Nancy (Wally) Kussmann, Appleton & Cheryl (Jim) Minor, Winston-Salem, NC. Elaine was a proud grandmother (Nana) to her two grandsons: Bill (Carol) Kussmann, Apple Valley, MN & Ray Kussmann, Appleton, WI & she extremely enjoyed her two great-grandchildren: Margaret Elaine (Molly) & Matthew Carleton Kussmann. She is further survived by a sister-in-law Joan Pirner and a host of nieces, nephews & friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cully, her brother Milton Pirner & brother-in-law Robert (Marion) Fredericks & sister-in-law Eunice Else.
Elaine was a special person to all who knew her, she had many friends & was an avid supporter of her husband's & daughters' activities. She was an officer for the VFW Post #2778 Auxiliary, secretary of her (Class of 1941) reunions, brownie leader & all around super "Nana" to her grandsons & great-grandchildren! She enjoyed working in her flower gardens, playing a good game of cards, dancing with her "special" partner Cully & tooling around in her favorite (bluebird) car, which she learned to drive at 55!! She enjoyed traveling; she and Cully had many adventurous trips. She was a wonderful cook & hostess & kept an immaculate house "Mrs. Clean" & enjoyed decorating for all seasons!
She will be missed by all, but what wonderful memories we all have of her & she is finally at peace with her loved ones.
Due to the pandemic, a private family service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on August 27th, 2020 at Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel. A live stream of Elaine's service may be accessed by entering or clicking the link: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/98380234
. Interment will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Appleton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ThedaCare at Home Hospice or a charity of your choosing.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Stephen Dernlan & his staff, the staff at Century Oaks Assisted Living & ThedaCare at Home Hospice for their love & compassion for Elaine.