Elaine J. Allar
Waupaca - Elaine J. (Schmidt) Allar, of Waupaca, joined her loving husband in Heaven on May 9, 2019.
She was born on June 26, 1932 in Marion, WI to Walter & Theresa (Brennenstuhl) Schmidt. She was confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church in Deer Creek in 1946. She graduated from Clintonville High School in 1950. Elaine married Ralph E. Allar, Jr. on February 3, 1951 and they were married for 56 years before he preceded her in death. Her heart remained with him until the day she passed. They lived in Bear Creek until March of 1954 when they moved to Waupaca. She worked at JCPenney, Hansen Glove Factory, Avon, and the City of Waupaca over the years but her heart and soul was always dedicated to being a loving wife and mother.
Elaine is survived by a son, Gene (Rebecca) Allar; two daughters, Barbara Allar and Lisa (Rodney) Minton and their sons Derrick, Dylan and Devin Minton; a sister-in-law, Betty Allar; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Theresa Schmidt; in-laws, Ralph and Irene Allar; her husband, Ralph Allar, Jr.; a brother, Robert (Joyce) Schmidt; a sister-in-law, Loretta Peterson; two nephews, Robert and David Peterson; and numerous friends and relatives so close to her heart.
Elaine's life was dedicated to her faith, her husband, and her family - and her life reflected that. She had a loving heart and did everything she could to support those she loved. In her final days, she said Ralph was a wonderful husband and looked forward to joining him in heaven and her only regret was leaving her grandsons ("the boys") and her family. Life will not be the same without her.
A Visitation will be held at the Holly Funeral Home in Waupaca on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 5:00 - 8:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waupaca on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM with visitation one-hour prior. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Weyauwega. The Holly Funeral Home of Waupaca is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 12, 2019