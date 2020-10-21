Elaine Jane SchaboTown of Center - Elaine J. Schabo, age 86, formerly the Town of Center, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. She was born on March 7, 1934, in the Town of Freedom, daughter of the late Edwin and Irene (Rosenthal) Buss. Elaine was baptized on April 1, 1934 and confirmed on May 11, 1947, both at St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church, Freedom. On September 12, 1953, she was united in marriage to Norman Schabo at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Black Creek. He preceded her in death on August 31, 2019. Elaine was a member of St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, Town of Center. She taught Sunday School and was active in Ladies Society. She was a homemaker and lab technician at Kimberly Clark. Elaine was a 4-H Leader for many years. She enjoyed reading, quilting, gardening, and most of all the time with her family.She is survived by her children: Patricia (John) Tiedt, Jay (Lory) Schabo, Tami (Scott) Nelsen; grandchildren: Matt (Ashley) Tiedt, Ashley Bahr, Erik (Barbara) Hopfensperger, Amber (Andrew) Schabo, Zack Nelsen and Blake Nelsen; great-grandchildren: C.J. Tiedt, Aubrey and Henry Bahr, Maizie, Jenson and Ryden Hopfensperger; siblings: Ralph (Ann) Buss, Roy (Eileen) Buss; sisters-in-law: Rozella Buss, Doris Scheibe and Lois Gerrits. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother Clarence Buss; grandson Adam Hopfensperger; brothers-in-law: Archie (Dorothy) Schabo, Gene Gerrits and Gay Scheibe.The Christian Funeral for Elaine will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church (N3505 State Rd 47, Appleton), Town of Center, with Pastor Andrew Frey and Pastor Mark Gartner co-officiating. A visitation for Elaine will be held at the church on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park in Appleton.The family would like to thank Cody, Alyssa, and Sue of Kindred Hearts, and also nurse Kristy and Dr. Servais, for their care of Elaine."Well done, thou good and faithful servant"