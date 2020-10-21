1/1
Elaine Jane Schabo
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elaine Jane Schabo

Town of Center - Elaine J. Schabo, age 86, formerly the Town of Center, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. She was born on March 7, 1934, in the Town of Freedom, daughter of the late Edwin and Irene (Rosenthal) Buss. Elaine was baptized on April 1, 1934 and confirmed on May 11, 1947, both at St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church, Freedom. On September 12, 1953, she was united in marriage to Norman Schabo at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Black Creek. He preceded her in death on August 31, 2019. Elaine was a member of St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, Town of Center. She taught Sunday School and was active in Ladies Society. She was a homemaker and lab technician at Kimberly Clark. Elaine was a 4-H Leader for many years. She enjoyed reading, quilting, gardening, and most of all the time with her family.

She is survived by her children: Patricia (John) Tiedt, Jay (Lory) Schabo, Tami (Scott) Nelsen; grandchildren: Matt (Ashley) Tiedt, Ashley Bahr, Erik (Barbara) Hopfensperger, Amber (Andrew) Schabo, Zack Nelsen and Blake Nelsen; great-grandchildren: C.J. Tiedt, Aubrey and Henry Bahr, Maizie, Jenson and Ryden Hopfensperger; siblings: Ralph (Ann) Buss, Roy (Eileen) Buss; sisters-in-law: Rozella Buss, Doris Scheibe and Lois Gerrits. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother Clarence Buss; grandson Adam Hopfensperger; brothers-in-law: Archie (Dorothy) Schabo, Gene Gerrits and Gay Scheibe.

The Christian Funeral for Elaine will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church (N3505 State Rd 47, Appleton), Town of Center, with Pastor Andrew Frey and Pastor Mark Gartner co-officiating. A visitation for Elaine will be held at the church on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park in Appleton.

The family would like to thank Cody, Alyssa, and Sue of Kindred Hearts, and also nurse Kristy and Dr. Servais, for their care of Elaine.

"Well done, thou good and faithful servant"






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
11:30 - 12:30 PM
St. John Ev. Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Funeral
12:30 PM
St. John Ev. Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Borchardt & Moder Funeral Homes & Crematory Services
109 W Main St
Hortonville, WI 54944
(920) 779-4588
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Borchardt & Moder Funeral Homes & Crematory Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved