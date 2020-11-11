Elaine M. Lamers
De Pere - Elaine M. Lamers, 78, De Pere, passed away Tuesday November 10, 2020 after a battle with Covid. She was born November 28, 1942 to the late Leo and Lorraine (Hermsen) Hooyman. Elaine was a longtime resident and graduate of Kimberly High School. On May 19, 2001 she was united in marriage to Allen Lamers. She blended two families into one with her humor and hard work. Elaine dearly loved her 16 grandchildren, and they looked forward to their weekends with her at Legend Lake. She also loved her large family, especially cooking for 50 at the lake and welcoming all that did not have a place to go. Elaine never met a stranger. She taught Allen that there was more to life than just work and introduced him to many new friends.
Elaine is survived by their children; Tim (Roxanne) Van Hammond, Tina (Dennis) Van Handel, Mark Lamers, Wendy (Jim) Koehler, Sherry (Brian) Eisch, Todd (Jen) Van Hammond, Jill Lamers, Jennifer (Kent) Lamers - Sommer, as well as 16 grandchildren; Erik, Kyle, Ryan, Rachel, Alex, Ellen, Olivia, Claudia, Evan, Olivia, Emily, Tyler, Jordan, Clarice, Emily, and Logan. Three great grandchildren; Connor, Emmalyn, and Liam. Elaine's siblings; Dennis (Jane) Hooyman, Gary (Betty Jo) Hooyman, Karl (Barb) Hooyman, Mary (Carl) Ness, Rose (Chris) Conner, Jeff (Barb) Hooyman, and Cheryl (John) Golden. Allen's family; Lyla (Frank) Griffin, DR. Myra (Tom) Foley, Kevin (Mary) Lamers, along with cousins and many friends.
Elaine was preceded in death by her Parents, her sister Joanne (Carl) Helms, and in laws Lyle (Helen) Lamers.
Friends may call after 8:00AM Saturday November 14, 2020 at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Community 323 Pine Street, Little Chute. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00AM with Fr. Ron Belitz officiating. Entombment will take place at Allouez Catholic Cemetery and Mausoleum.
In Lieu of flowers a memorial will be established. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the family with arrangements.
To watch Livestream of the Mass please go to www.stjn.org