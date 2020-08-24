1/1
Elaine M. Paulson
Elaine M. Paulson

Neenah - Elaine M. Paulson, age 93, passed away on Saturday August 22, 2020 at Brewster Village in Appleton. Elaine was often described as being such a sweet, kind and caring little lady who always had a smile on her face. She loved visits with family and friends and was sincerely interested in other people's lives and well-being. Through the years, Elaine kept busy taking care of the family and she also had many other jobs including being accountant and salesperson during the years while she and her husband owned their Paulson Funeral Home and Furniture Store in Osceola WI. She was also a helpmate to her husband during their ministry years while living in Jim Falls, St. Croix Falls, Viroqua, Madison and Stoughton. She retired from American Family Insurance (Madison) in 1990. Following her husband's death, Elaine moved to Appleton in May of 2008 to be closer to family and this is where she resided until her death. She touched many lives and will be greatly missed.

Elaine is survived by her three children, Roxanne Gnatzig (Lee) of Reedsburg WI, Rob Paulson (Colleen) of Chaska MN and Kris Robers of Neenah WI, nine grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren, sisters-in-law Marilyn Paulson and Carol Johnson, many nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Elaine was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Rev. Robert Paulson, parents, in-laws, step mother-in-law, two sisters, brother, four brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins and great granddaughter.

Funeral services will be held at Kessler Funeral Home, 304 S. Commercial St. in Neenah on Friday August 28, 2020 with visitation at 5pm and a service at 6pm. The family will encourage social distancing and face masks will be available to those who need one.

Entombment will be at Roselawn Memorial Park in Madison on Saturday August 29, 2020 at 1pm, anyone is welcome to attend.

At the family's request, memorials can be given to a church of your choice in her memory. Condolences can be sent to Kris Robers at 1275 Benjamin Court, Neenah, WI 54956.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah
304 S. Commercial Street
Neenah, WI 54956
(920) 722-6464
