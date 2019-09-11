|
|
Elaine M. Wisnefske
Bear Creek - Elaine M. Wisnefske, age 89 of the Town of Bear Creek, Waupaca County passed away Monday afternoon September 9, 2019 at Aster Retirement Community in Clintonville.
Elaine was born in the Town of Bear Creek on May 16, 1930 as the daughter of the late Albert and Emma (Drews) Reinert. She was baptized on June 1, 1930 and later confirmed on May 28, 1944. As a young woman, Elaine worked for First State Bank in Clintonville for 5 years. On June 18, 1949 she was united in marriage to Marvin Wisnefske at the Christus Lutheran Church in Clintonville. The couple operated a dairy farm in Bear Creek until they sold their cattle and retired from farming in 1988. Elaine was a faithful member of St. Martin Lutheran Church in Clintonville where she was a member of the Ladies Aid. She was also active in her community as a member of the Track & Trail Snowmobile Club and served as the Secretary for the Bear Creek Lions Club for many years. Elaine enjoyed farming along side Marvin and was an avid gardener; growing both flowers and vegetables. She also enjoyed sewing, baking, and attending her children's and grandchildren's school and sporting events.
Survivors include: Her Husband: Marvin. Son: Larry (Connie) Wisnefske. Daughters: Diane (Randy) Steenbock, Sue (Scot) Klotzbuecher, & Nancy Wisnefske. Grandchildren: Michelle (Scott) Zwirschitz, Tracy Severson, Nick (Amy Jozwiak) Wisnefske, Casey Mae (Ben Davis) Steenbock, Tyler (Ashley) Steenbock, Kyle (Nicole Wenman) Klotzbuecher, Keri (Steve) Mitchell. Great-Grandchildren: Emma & Lauren Zwirschitz, Keegan, Gavin, & Taylor Severson, Nolan Wisnefske, and Hudson Steenbock. Also numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Harvey Reinert, sisters; Mildred Wismer, Myrtle Lauer, & Hazel Otis, and a grandson-in-law Chris Severson.
Elaine's funeral service will be held Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 11:30 AM at St. Martin Lutheran Church in Clintonville with Rev. Christian Burg officiating. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Clintonville. Friends may call at the Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory in Clintonville from 4 - 7 PM Wednesday and at the church on Thursday from 10 AM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established by her family. www.eberhardtstevenson.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 11, 2019