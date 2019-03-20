|
|
Elaine Marie Sundin Healy
Mesa, AZ - Elaine Marie Sundin Healy, 87, of Mesa, AZ, peacefully entered Heaven's gates on January 17, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held in Lampasas, TX, on March 22, 2019, at 10 a.m., at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception/Good Shepherd Catholic Church.
Elaine was born in 1931, MI, to Joseph and Grace LeGault on January 21, 1931. She married Alfred Sundin on September 2, 1950 in Kingsford, MI, and remained married for the next 51 years, until Alfred passed away in 2001. In 2011, she married Harold Healy of Mesa, AZ.
She was a member of the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Mesa, AZ. Elaine is preceded in death by her Alfred Sundin, husband; Daniel Sundin, son; Grace Annabelle Peterson, sister; Gordon LeGault, brother. She is survived by Harold Healy, husband, of Mesa, AZ; Gale Stich (Steve), daughter, of Camden, NC;
Jean Dominowski (Richard), daughter, of Kempner, TX; Roger Sundin (Tammie), son, of Midlothian, TX; Pauline Pitman (Wade), daughter, of Moorpark, CA; Susan Sundin, daughter-in-law, of Houston, TX; and many loving grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to a service organization of your choice. The family wishes to thank all of those who provided such loving care for her.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 20, 2019