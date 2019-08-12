Services
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-5435
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St. Peter Lutheran Church
N2740 French Road
Appleton, WI
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Peter Lutheran Church
N2740 French Road
Appleton, WI
Elaine Plamann


1925 - 2019
Elaine Plamann Obituary
Elaine Plamann

Appleton - Elaine Plamann, 94, went to meet her Savior, August 11, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 7, 1925, in the Town of Ellington to the late Robert and Alma (Pingel) Woldt. She married Emory "Bud" Plamann on August 31, 1947.

Elaine was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church, Town of Freedom, since 1955 where she sang in the Senior Choir, served on the Altar Guild and was a member of the Caring and Sharing Ministry. She enjoyed gardening, dancing, bowling, and playing cards.

Elaine is survived by three sons and one daughter: Dave (Pat) Plamann, Delafield; Chuck (Darlene) Plamann, Appleton; Randy (Gloria) Plamann, Appleton; Becky (Rick) Schroeder, Fond du Lac. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; Anna Plamann; Andy (Sarah) Plamann and children Micah & Norah; Luke (Linda) Plamann; Katie (Nick) Heltemes and children Parker and Brody; Beth (Jason) Gollner and children Emmie and Owen; Brian (Christine) Plamann and baby arriving in Sept; Maggie (Kyle) Sanford and children Kinley and Benjamin; Jenni Plamann; Jacki (Todd) Knorr and children Evan and Elaina; Jessi (Justin) Jensen and child Madison; plus Ryan, Nikki (fiancé Lou Braatz), Jared and Eric Schroeder.

She is further survived by her sisters; Arlene Agnew, Appleton; Dorothy Favorite, Arizona; her brother Earl (Dianne) Woldt, Appleton; brothers and sisters-in-law Betts (Bob) Mathison, Neenah; Joyce Plamann, Appleton; Wesley "Doc" Young, Appleton, plus many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband "Bud" (1993), her son Doug (1978), parents Robert and Alma Woldt, brothers Gilbert (Joyce), Harold (Florence) and Orvin (Joyce) Woldt, sisters Viola (Chet) Denow, Regina (Art) Denow and Ione (Harold) Choudoir; in-laws John Agnew, Bill and Rose Plamann, Dick Plamann, Ken (Gwen) Plamann, Grace Young, Dorie (Addie) Geiger.

A funeral service will be held August 16, 2019 6:00 pm at St. Peter Lutheran Church N2740 French Road, Appleton, WI with Pastor Jim Fleming officiating. Visitation will be at the church before the service from 3:00 to 6:00 pm.

Burial will be held at Community Lutheran Cemetery following the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.

Special thanks to Bill and Toni Ellenbecker for their years of generous, loving help and support. Thanks to Rock and Marsha Heider for regular neighborly assistance. Much appreciation to long time friend Marge Forbeck and friend Jessica Figueroa. The family would like to extend a grateful thank you to the staff at St. Peter and also Home Instead for their in home assisted care.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2019
