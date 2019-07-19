|
|
Elaine Ploetz
Waupaca - Elaine E. Ploetz, age 73, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at her residence. She was born on March 19, 1946, in Iola, daughter of the late Alfred and Ella (Herzfeldt) Zeinert. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Baldwins Mill. Elaine enjoyed going to Bible study and her TOPS group. She worked at Presto Products until her retirement.
Elaine is survived by her life partner Christian Shomberg; children: Annette (Mark) Nehring, Laura Ploetz (special friend Rich Bock), Scott Ploetz (significant other Sean Bellin); grandchildren: Brandon Nehring, Jessica (Joshua) Mee, Travis Nehring, Keri Ploetz; great-grandchildren Adam Nehring and Ava Green; siblings, Marvin (Joan) Zeinert, Geneva (John) Moericke, Carol (Herb) Lucht, Sally Schmidt; brother in-law Dave Hanson and sister in-law Irene Zeinert. Elaine is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son Paul Ploetz, brothers, Kenneth and Eugene Zeinert and a sister Geraldine Hanson.
A memorial service for Elaine will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Baldwins Mill with Rev. Roger Nielsen officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Weyauwega.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 19 to July 20, 2019