Elaine R. Pasholk
Neenah - Elaine R. Pasholk, 74 died Sunday January 26, 2020 at the Alten Haus, Neenah. She was born May 11,1945 in Stevens Point, daughter of the late Bernard and Pauline (Wanta) Pasholk.
Elaine enjoyed knitting afghans for her family and friends.
Elaine is survived by her brother George and his wife Jennifer; stepbrother Kevin (Sue) Parman; stepsister Karen (Bob) Shadduck and nieces and nephews.
She is further preceded in death by her step-mother Marge Pasholk.
Funeral service for Elaine will be 4:00 PM on Friday January 31, 2020, at the Westgor Funeral Home, Neenah, with Steve Pable officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Friday afternoon beginning at 3:00 PM until the 4:00 PM service. Burial will be at St. Margaret Catholic Cemetery, Neenah.
Elaine's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of both Southern Care Hospice and Alten Haus, for all their care and compassion.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020