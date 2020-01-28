Services
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
For more information about
Elaine Pasholk
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
3:00 PM
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Pasholk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine R. Pasholk


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine R. Pasholk Obituary
Elaine R. Pasholk

Neenah - Elaine R. Pasholk, 74 died Sunday January 26, 2020 at the Alten Haus, Neenah. She was born May 11,1945 in Stevens Point, daughter of the late Bernard and Pauline (Wanta) Pasholk.

Elaine enjoyed knitting afghans for her family and friends.

Elaine is survived by her brother George and his wife Jennifer; stepbrother Kevin (Sue) Parman; stepsister Karen (Bob) Shadduck and nieces and nephews.

She is further preceded in death by her step-mother Marge Pasholk.

Funeral service for Elaine will be 4:00 PM on Friday January 31, 2020, at the Westgor Funeral Home, Neenah, with Steve Pable officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Friday afternoon beginning at 3:00 PM until the 4:00 PM service. Burial will be at St. Margaret Catholic Cemetery, Neenah.

Elaine's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of both Southern Care Hospice and Alten Haus, for all their care and compassion.

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W. Doty St. Neenah (920) 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent