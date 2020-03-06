|
Elaine School
Appleton - On March 4th, 2020 Elaine School passed away peacefully from cancer complications into the arms of her loving Savior and was reunited with her late husband Bob. Elaine was born in Greenleaf, WI on December 29, 1932 to the late Joe and Rose (Meulemans) Brittnacher. A graduate of Wrightstown High School class of 1950, as a young woman Elaine worked at Kaukauna Klub and Zwicker Knitting Mills. United in marriage in 1954 to Bob School at St. Paul Catholic Church in Wrightstown, Elaine remained his devoted wife until Bob's passing in 2018.
Along with being a loving wife, Elaine was a dedicated and caring mother and grandmother to 9 children, 15 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren and thoroughly loved spending time with them all. Elaine taught her children to love one another and rely on the Lord in all things. Her great faith gave Elaine inner strength to deal with challenges positively and a happy spirit that many remember as spunky, feisty and fun-loving. She set up household many times as Bob's career moved the family around the country. Elaine made friends easily and was a strong example to her children to do the same, assuring them that everything would be ok as they experienced new schools and neighborhoods. She was a terrific baker and shared delicious homemade cookies and treats to show her love and appreciation. Neighbors, friends, teachers and others knew Elaine's thoughtfulness when a plate of goodies arrived. The holidays were extra special with personalized Valentine cookies for each family member carefully packaged and shipped. The family Christmas dinner was highlighted by an enormous platter of delicious homemade cookies and candy. Elaine liked working outside and took pride in a well-maintained yard and her beautiful flower beds. She enjoyed watching all sports and especially being a Packers fan. For many years Elaine appreciated morning walks in the neighborhood, yearly fishing trips in Northern Wisconsin and camping with family and friends. She was a member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church for over 50 years and a member of American Legion Auxiliary Post #60, Kimberly.
Elaine was preceded in death by her husband Bob, her parents, 3 brothers; Ernest, Norbert and Leo and her sister, Ruth and infant grandson Joseph School.
Survivors include her children: Bonnie (Patrick) Costello, Terry (Deonne) School, Colorado Springs, CO, Steve (Peggy) School, Patty School, Vicky (Roger) Mendez, Patterson, NY, Amy (James) Berge, Cindy (Michael) Purdo, Roswell, GA, Rick (Fern) School and Randy (Jacqueline) School; grand-children Megan (Anthony) Gostanian, Brent (Allison) Costello, Kathryn Costello, Joshua (Leann) School, Robert N. (Gina) School, Brittany, Mackenzie and Erin Mendez, Luke, Rachel, Matthew, Isaac, Benjamin School and Elliot and Sophie School; great grandchildren include Abbigaile, Hannah and Julianna School, RJ and Violet School and Eleanor Costello. She is further survived by her sisters Mary Heindel (Jim, deceased) and Bonnie Vanden Wymelenberg (Dick), sister-in-law Marion Brittnacher and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 2331 Lourdes Drive in Appleton at 9:00 am until 10:45 am with Mass at 11 am celebrated by Fr. Willie Van de Loo and Fr. Joe Dorner. A private inurnment will take place at St. Francis Cemetery, Hollandtown, WI.
The family would like to thank the ICU staff at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center, Appleton for their extraordinary kindness. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: ThedaCare Family of Foundations (Hospice), Regional Gift Processing Center, 1818 N. Meade St., Appleton, WI 54911 or www.thedacare.org/donate.
Mothers hold their children's hands for a short while, but their hearts forever. We love you Mom. You were a very special gift.
