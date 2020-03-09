|
Elaine School
Appleton - On March 4th, 2020 Elaine School passed away peacefully from cancer complications into the arms of her loving Savior and was reunited with her late husband Bob.
Visitation will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 2331 Lourdes Drive in Appleton at 9:00 am until 10:45 am with Mass at 11 am celebrated by Fr. Willie Van de Loo and Fr. Joe Dorner. A private inurnment will take place at St. Francis Cemetery, Hollandtown, WI.
For more information or to share a memory of Elaine, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020