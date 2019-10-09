|
|
Elaine Y. Schuelke
Dale - Elaine Y. Schuelke, age 79, Dale, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Emerald Ridge in Neenah. Elaine was born on December 19, 1939 in the Township of Bear Creek to the late Theodore "Jim" and Alma (Much) Scharnow. She was baptized, confirmed and married at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bear Creek. On August 22, 1959, Elaine was united in marriage to Ronald Schuelke. He preceded her in death in 2016. She graduated from Clintonville High School in 1957. Elaine worked at the abstract office in the court house in Appleton, the Canning Factory in Hortonville and for 20 years at Readfield School as a cook. Elaine served on the election board for the Town of Dale for over 30 years. She enjoyed her family very much! Elaine loved playing cards, dancing, and flower arranging. She was a member of St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Dale, a Girl Pioneer Leader, choir member, ladies aide member, and also belonged to the Dale Trailblazers Snowmobile Club.
Elaine is survived by her children, Lori (Robb) Coenen, Elcho; their children, Amy (Todd) Vanden Heuvel (their children, Ashley and Ellie); Aaron (Jasmine Torres) Coenen and Ryan Coenen; Loran (Sue) Schuelke, Dale; their children, Andy Schuelke and Brian Schuelke (his children, Charlotte and Anna); Lisa (Roger) Rieckmann, Neenah; their children, Kim (Dan) Liermann and Michelle Rieckmann; Lona (Jon) Jorgensen, Neenah; their children, Savannah and Mitchell Jorgensen; a sisters-in-law, Bonnie (LeRoy) Meyers, Dale and Sandy Schuelke, New London. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Elaine was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her sister, Delores Blake and brother-in-law, Orville Schuelke.
Funeral services for Elaine will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Dale with Rev. Paul Ibisch officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the Dale Union Cemetery.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019