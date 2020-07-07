1/1
Elda Alma Pscheidt
1917 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elda Alma Pscheidt

Appleton - Elda A. Pscheidt, 102, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, just 6 days short of her 103rd birthday, in Appleton. She was born on July 12, 1917, in Nichols, Wisconsin the daughter of Albert and Meta (Wehrmann) Litzkow. Elda was united in marriage to Donald Pscheidt on September 2, 1940, and he preceded her in death on June 5, 2008. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Appleton and was employed with Patton Paper and Tuttle Press Paper until their son was born. Elda lived in her own home until she was 101.

Elda is survived by a son: Bradley Pscheidt, and 9 nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Elda was further preceded in death by 4 sisters: Arnita (Bill) Foelker, Erma Jaje, Lyda (Henry) Pingel, and May (Ricky) Mitchell.

Elda will be privately entombed with her beloved Donald at Highland Memorial Park, Appleton.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wichmann-Downtown Appleton Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved