Elda Alma PscheidtAppleton - Elda A. Pscheidt, 102, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, just 6 days short of her 103rd birthday, in Appleton. She was born on July 12, 1917, in Nichols, Wisconsin the daughter of Albert and Meta (Wehrmann) Litzkow. Elda was united in marriage to Donald Pscheidt on September 2, 1940, and he preceded her in death on June 5, 2008. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Appleton and was employed with Patton Paper and Tuttle Press Paper until their son was born. Elda lived in her own home until she was 101.Elda is survived by a son: Bradley Pscheidt, and 9 nieces and nephews.In addition to her husband and parents, Elda was further preceded in death by 4 sisters: Arnita (Bill) Foelker, Erma Jaje, Lyda (Henry) Pingel, and May (Ricky) Mitchell.Elda will be privately entombed with her beloved Donald at Highland Memorial Park, Appleton.