Elden L. VorpahlAppleton - Elden L. Vorpahl, age 87, passed away on October 13th 2020. Elden was born on August 19, 1933 in the town of Underhill, WI to Edmund and Elizabeth (Runge) Vorpahl. On June 9th, 1956 he was united in marriage to Rose M. VanderHeiden.Elden worked at Vorpahl Furniture for 45 years. He was a master in the craft of refinishing pianos and other antique furniture.Elden is survived by his wife and best friend of 64 years, Rose Vorpahl; daughters Lois (Frank) Gerke, Linda (Billy) Meyer, and son Larry (Debra) Vorpahl; grandchildren Jenny (Luke) Vissers, Jessica (Arien) Yineman, and Kristina Vorpahl; and great grandchildren Jacob (fiancé Christina) and Carter Vissers and Arlo and Ellis Yineman. Elden is also survived by his two sisters, Gloria Fitzhugh and Sue Vigue, and brother-in-law Duane Kitzman and sister-in-law Teri VanderHeiden.Elden is preceded in death by his parents, father and mother in-law Frank and Rose VanderHeiden, and sisters, brothers, and in-laws Ruth (Glenn) Schroeder, Edna (Elmer) Kallies, Freda (Wallace) Reed, Betty Kitzman, Leslie (Agnes) Vorpahl, Eddie (Sherry) Vorpahl, Ray (Bernice) Vorpahl, Rufus (Lolly) Vorpahl, Bert Fizthugh, Art Vigue, Frank VanderHeiden, and Ken (Pat) VanderHeiden.Funeral services for Elden will held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2220 E. College Ave, on Friday October 23rd at 11:00 AM. Visitation for Elden will be held at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of services. Private interment at Highland Memorial Park.Elden's family would like to thank all of the nurses at St. Elizabeth Hospital Third Floor, especially Carly who was a real sweetheart.