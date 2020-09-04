1/1
Eldon Nathaniel "Bud" Prentice Jr.
Eldon Nathaniel "Bud" Prentice, Jr.

Appleton - Per Bud's wishes, this is the obituary he wrote and requested nothing be added. Anyone who knew him will smile in their heart at this obit and his memory.

"I departed this life on September 2 at age 91, thus bringing to an end the seventh and last Nathaniel Prentice. Had no accomplishments worth mentioning, but did have a talent for winning the friendships of many wonderful people, including those in my neighborhood. A fond farewell to the good folks in Chapter 437 NARFE and all the men of the Appleton MacDowell Male Chorus. Am now in the process (hopefully) of finding out what the afterlife is all about. Have no true blood relatives remaining so am asking that no service of any kind be held. Please honor this request. Au Revoir.

Online condolences may be offered at www.btlfuneral.com






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel
606 North Oneida St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-7383
