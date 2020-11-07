1/1
Eleanor C. Schulz
1919 - 2020
Eleanor C. Schulz

Centennial, CO. - Eleanor C. (Sylwanowicz) Schulz, age 101, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at her son's home in Centennial, Colorado. Eleanor was born in Menasha, on April 3, 1919, daughter of the late William and Mary (Brodzinski) Sylwanowicz. She graduated from Menasha High School in 1937 and was married to Harland Schulz on January 21, 1938 at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church. Eleanor enjoyed spending time with family and friends, bingo, casino trips and hunting and fishing.

She is survived by her children: Thomas (former spouse Sally) Schulz, Kathleen (William) Gillis; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Harland, her sisters; Regina (Harold) Tuck and Delores (Lou) Pfeiffer; a brother, Everett Sylwanowicz, and a grandson, Mont Gillis.

The funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church with Fr. Paul Paider officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will be in St. Margaret Cemetery, Neenah. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 7 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
NOV
14
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah
304 S. Commercial Street
Neenah, WI 54956
(920) 722-6464
