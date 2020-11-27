Eleanor J. VillasenorAppleton - Eleanor J. Villasenor passed into God's loving arms on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 as a result of COVID-19. Ellie lived in Appleton to be near her daughter, but she remained a Michigander in her heart.Ellie was born in Detroit, Michigan on February 26, 1935 to Agustin and Marie Villasenor. Ellie graduated high school and then married her childhood sweetheart at the age of 18. The marriage ended in divorce, but it gave her four children, who were the loves of her life.Life wasn't always easy. During her children's teen years, Ellie was a single mother and sole provider for the family. At one point, she was laid off, but she scrambled to find jobs to ensure her children had dinner on the table. Ellie was so proud of her children, who all went on to graduate college with advanced degrees and have rewarding careers.Ellie had a beautiful smile and loved life. She loved to laugh, had a great sense of humor and often cracked up at jokes, especially when having fun with her kids. Ellie was an avid music fan and loved to sing and dance. Throughout her life, she always had music blasting throughout the house. Even with dementia, whenever she heard live music, she moved to the beat.Ellie was creative, working on ceramics, embroidery and sewing clothes during her life. She loved movies, especially "shoot 'em ups", or pretty much anything that involved a lot of action. Ellie tried to get to the 'show' at least once a week. Ellie had a lot of great sayings, like 'get out of town', when someone was kidding her or 'good Do Bee' for those who delighted her. But mostly, Ellie love her children and grandchildren. She was at her happiest when she was with them. With the children scattered throughout the country, it was not always easy to get everyone together, but when we did, there was a special energy that fueled Ellie.Ellie was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Dolores and Ann, and her infant daughter, Patricia. She is survived by her son, James Michael Jay (Nancy Thompson) of Saratoga Springs, UT; her two daughters, Laura Keely (Chuck) of Neenah, and Linda Jay (Russell Gale) of East Brunswick, NJ; her six grandchildren, James Peter Jay (Partner, Tara Turner) of Ventura, CA, Jeanelle Jay Young (Matthew) of Lehi, UT, E. Richard Jay (Mayo) of Tokyo, Japan, John Jay of Austin, TX, Rebecca Gale Noah (Jonathan) of Jersey City, NJ and Rachel Gale (Fiancé, Brandon Stein) of River Vale, NJ; and her five great grandchildren, Ella and Hunter Young, and Mario, Dan and Ann Jay.Ellie had no pre-existing conditions. She contracted COVID-19 and died within days of the diagnosis. The family is united in urging everyone to follow the CDC guidelines and wear a mask and socially distance. If not for yourself, then for the many people that you may infect. There are many examples of people who went to a party or attended a wedding, who then infected others. It is the antithesis of pro-life and against one of God's most cherished commandments to be so cavalier about protecting each other.When asked which commandment is most important of all, Jesus said the first is to love God with all of your heart. The second is to love your neighbor: "You shall love your neighbor as yourself. There is no other commandment greater than these." (Mark 12:31)Our elders are dying. Ellie had more years to live. Support life by supporting the living.The family wants to thank the 'good Do Bees' of Willow Lane Assisted Living for their loving support of Ellie through the years, and to Heartland Hospice for their care during her last days.Funeral services are delayed until after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.