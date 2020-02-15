|
|
Eleanor Kringel
Greenville - Eleanor Jean Kringel, age 91, passed away February 12, 2020. She was born on July 13, 1928, in Rolla North Dakota, and was the second of three children born to Harold D. and Ruby M (nee Price) Youngberg.
While still a child, her mother passed away after which the family moved to Minnesota and then to Oshkosh, Wisconsin where she finished high school. She attended Oshkosh Business College where she met her future husband, Robert H. Kringel, whom she married on September 3, 1949.
During her lifetime she and her husband raised two daughters. She enjoyed playing bridge and sheepshead with "The Baums", crossword puzzles and traveling mostly to Florida.
At the same time, she was a very active member in the White Shrine where she served as Worthy High Priestess. She also held various stations in the Eastern Star for many years.
Eleanor is survived by her two daughters, Lori J. Plahmer of Oak Creek, WI, and Sharon B. Kringel of Greenville, WI; special friend, Dennis Schroeder; four granddaughters, Katie (nee Plahmer) and Derrick Wielepski, Megan Plahmer and her special friend Josh, Andrea Heiting and her special friend Erik Weber, and Alison Heiting and her special friend Christopher Wojahn and Sweet Iris; and her great-grandson, Mason Wielepski whom brought her great joy. She is also survived by her special friends and caregivers, Lori and Lyle Janke, and many special nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Robert Kringel; her parents; and her siblings, Delores Groth, and Harold Youngberg Jr.
The family would like to thank Dr. Joseph Schumann and his entire staff at Greenville Ascension; the Greenville First Responders; the Emergency Department at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, especially R.N. Shelley; Dr. McCormick, Dr. Enrite, Dr. "A", and the entire staff of the fourth floor at St. Elizabeth's Hospital for their kindness, care and concern for our mom and our family.
A Celebration of her life will be held on March 28, 2020 with visitation being held from noon to 1p.m. at Waverly Beach Bar and Grill, N8770 Fire Lane 1, Menasha, WI 54952.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020