Eleanore L. Thiel
Chilton, Wisconsin - Eleanore L. Thiel, age 94, of Chilton, died on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Century Ridge in Chilton. She was born May 21, 1925 in St. John, daughter of the late Peter & Rose (Meier) Thiel.
At the age of 18, Eleanore began working at the Kimberly Clark Paper Mill and also farmed at the family homestead in St. John. She also worked as Fr. Auer's housekeeper in St. John, Green Bay and eventually St. Augustine Parish in Chilton. Much of her working career was devoted to the Calumet Memorial Hospital where she worked for 25 years until her retirement.
She was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church, formerly St. Augustine Parish where she volunteered with the Christian Women and served countless meals in the church basement. She also devoted a number of years of service to the Eagle's Auxiliary in Chilton where she helped cook, clean and visit with numerous patrons week after week.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 am on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church (54 E. Main St.) in Chilton with Rev. Ryan Krueger officiating. Burial will be in the St. John Catholic Cemetery in St. John. A time of visitation will be at the Wieting Family Funeral Home (411 W. Main St.) in Chilton from 9:00 am until 11:00 am on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 24, 2019