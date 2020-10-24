1/1
Eli Andrew Elmore
Eli Andrew Elmore

Appleton - Eli Andrew Elmore was born into the arms of Jesus October 15th, 2020 at Froedert Milwaukee, WI . Eli is survived by his parents Darrell Elmore and Ashley Rudolph of Appleton, WI. A big sister and brother Jenna Elmore and Hunter Doering. Three Great grandmother's Marilyn Rose, Germaine Hermans and Judith Biscombe. Grandparents Frank and Susan Elmore, James and Catherine Mehlberg and Paul Rudolph. Uncles and Aunts Nathan and Casie Braatz, Shawn and Corrie Kaufman and Ross and Melissa Kussmann. Eli will be dearly missed by his cousins Hailey, Andie, Abby, Weston, Aubree, Taylor and Skylar who were all looking forward to his arrival. He is also survived by his very special God Mother Jennifer Duncan. Eli is proceeded in death by his big brother Nolan Doering, many great grand parents, great aunts and uncles, and his cousin baby Matthew.

A private family service and burial will be held at a later date in the spring.

Darrell and Ashley would like to extend a special thank you to Froedert labor and delivery doctors and nurses for their compassion during this difficult time.

An Angel in the book of life wrote down my baby's birth. Then she whispered as she closed the book "too beautiful for earth"






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wichmann-Downtown Appleton Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
