Elisabeth Allen
Little Chute - Elisabeth Allen, age 72, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2019, at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center Appleton. Elisabeth was born in Beloit, WI, on July 6, 1946, daughter of the late Kenneth and Ruth (Turnock) Liddle. Raised in Antioch, IL, she graduated from Antioch High School in 1964. After high school, Elisabeth earned her BA in Music Therapy from Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington. When she and her late husband, Daniel Lasco, moved their family to Wisconsin, Elisabeth obtained a teaching license from UW Green Bay. She later earned her master's degree in higher education and school counseling from UW Oshkosh. After Daniel's passing in 1991, Elisabeth married her now former husband, Pastor Stuart Allen in 2000.
Elisabeth was a lifelong learner and passionate teacher. She taught fifth and sixth grade in Wrightstown and she enjoyed teaching private music lessons after school. Elisabeth also worked in education as a student teacher supervisor for Marian University in Fond du Lac and as a school counselor in the Seneca Area School District. After retiring in 2005, Elisabeth devoted her time to teaching students in the adult literacy program in Prairie du Chien. She later relocated to the Fox Valley area and continued to actively volunteer at the Boys and Girls Club of Little Chute in the after-school tutoring program. Until recently, Elisabeth was honored to help first graders at Houdini Elementary School improve their reading through the United for Reading Success Program.
Elisabeth was known for her green thumb and ability to cultivate the most beautiful cottage style flower gardens along with many fruits and vegetables. She also enjoyed reading, listening to music, and thrift shopping. Many times, Elisabeth would find perfect books to reward her first-grade readers. Elisabeth had a special place in her heart for her animals: Barney the dog, Angel the cat, and Timmy the bunny.
Elisabeth was an independent and determined woman who was guided by her strong faith in God. As a member of Celebration Church, she cherished the time she spent with her life group friends. She was a second mom to many people and was a devoted friend who had a positive impact on many others throughout her life.
Elisabeth will be fondly remembered by her daughter: Heather (Steve) Willis, and their children Ben and Amanda; her special nephew: Michael (Stephani) Lasco; her brother: John (Pat) Liddle; and former husband: Stuart Allen. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, foster children, and friends. She was reunited in Heaven with her parents, her first husband Daniel Lasco, and her young daughter Stephanie. She was also preceded in death by her sister Judy and her beloved dog Daisy.
A celebration of life service for Elisabeth will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday May 5, 2019 at CELEBRATION CHURCH, 303 N. Oneida St., Appleton. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until the time of service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com.
Elisabeth's family would like to thank the medical staff in the ICU at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center Appleton for their outstanding and compassionate care. Elisabeth lived with Type 1 diabetes for the past 56 years and chose to give a final gift of life to many through organ donation.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 28, 2019