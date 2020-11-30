Elise M. "Lisa" Sonnenberg
Age 84, died Friday November 27, 2020 from complications of Dementia, at Care Partners Assisted Living in Appleton. She was born in Wetzlar, Germany on May 20, 1936; daughter of the late Hermann and Freida Teichert.
Lisa is survived by her husband of 62 years, Walter; four children: Doris (Tim) McMahon, Mary (Tim) Lyons, Walter Jr., and Glen; six grandchildren: Amy (Keith) McKinney, Jenny (Kenn Kaye) McMahon, Sarah (Dan) McGinnis, Ben (Mallory) Breckheimer, Jason McMahon, and Kayla (Tim Miller) Lyons; four great grandchildren: Reagan, Bryce, Daniel, and Cameron; her brother, Heinz (Edie) Teichert; a special niece Lisa Sutherland; and her dogs, Sparkles and Pixie.
Lisa babysit children in her earlier years in Appleton and had a special place in her heart for Chris Van Heuklon, who she started watching when he was just 6 weeks old. She loved to cook and bake and was always looking for the next great recipe; no one went away hungry when they were at her house. Her specialties were potato salad and sugar cookies. The grandchildren have fond memories of her baking cinnamon rolls early in the mornings and spending Easter and Christmas at the house in the north woods. She loved watching true crime shows and Lifetime movies and keeping up with the latest celebrity gossip. She loved to tell stories from her childhood in Germany with her brother Heinz and of the war. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She and Walter traveled to Arizona and Mexico to spend the winters for over 24 years, where they made many friends. Lisa was a member of Athelstane Presbyterian Church in Athelstane.
Visitation for Elise will be held at Roubal Funeral Home on Friday December 4, 2020 from 12pm until time of her funeral service at 1pm. Pastor Lin Wittmann will officiate. Due to Covid-19 the family respectfully asks anyone in attendance please wear masks and practice social distancing.
We would like to thank Care Partners in Appleton, especially Rhonda and Debbie, and Compassus Hospice for making her last days comfortable.
Roubal Funeral Home of Wausaukee is assisting her family.