Elizabeth A. Bobb
Reedsville, Wisconsin - Elizabeth A. "Betty" Bobb, age 72, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Betty was born on July 3, 1947 to the late Myron and Rita (Hickey) Fahrenkrug in Neenah, WI. On July 23, 1966 she was united in marriage to Kenneth Edward Bobb in Menasha, WI. Betty worked as an administrative assistant in multiple settings for many years.
Betty spent her spare time riding her horses, caring for her hobby farm, and spending time with her various pets.
Betty is survived by her husband, Ken; a daughter, Patrice (Sean) Denning; three grandchildren, Cavan Denning, Emily Denning, Corey Denning; a sister, Nancy Moton; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Betty at 11 AM on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 324 Nicolet Blvd., Menasha, WI 54952. Family and friends may visit at the church from 9 AM until the time of mass. Interment will be in St. Margaret Cemetery, Neenah, WI.
The family would like to thank the staff at HomeCare Health Service Hospice and Cathy.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 22 to July 23, 2019