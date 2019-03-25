Services
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-5435
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Price
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth A. Price


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elizabeth A. Price Obituary
Elizabeth A. Price

Appleton - Elizabeth "Bette "Ann Price, 76, died Friday March 22, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital. She was born January 31, 1943 in Appleton, daughter of the late Victor and Rita (Coonen) De Groot. Bette married Robert Price on June 22, 1963.

Bette was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church. She worked at George Whiting Paper Company, retiring in 2006. Bette enjoyed sewing, gardening, landscaping, playing bingo and video poker. Robert and Bette enjoyed drives together in their 1967 Mustang convertible.

Bette is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Robert; their sons: Mike, Beaver Dam, and Matt (Becky), Bear Creek; five grandchildren: Karissa, Callie, Keyra, Courtney and Carver; daughter in-law, Michelle Price; and two sisters in-law: Karen De Groot and Lynn Kiefer. She was further preceded in death by her son, Mark; and two brothers: Victor and Daniel De Groot.

A private family service will be held with burial at Highland Memorial Park. A public celebration for family and friends will be at a later date.

Bette's family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire staff of ThedaCare at Home, for all of their care and compassion.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now