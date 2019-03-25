|
Elizabeth A. Price
Appleton - Elizabeth "Bette "Ann Price, 76, died Friday March 22, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital. She was born January 31, 1943 in Appleton, daughter of the late Victor and Rita (Coonen) De Groot. Bette married Robert Price on June 22, 1963.
Bette was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church. She worked at George Whiting Paper Company, retiring in 2006. Bette enjoyed sewing, gardening, landscaping, playing bingo and video poker. Robert and Bette enjoyed drives together in their 1967 Mustang convertible.
Bette is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Robert; their sons: Mike, Beaver Dam, and Matt (Becky), Bear Creek; five grandchildren: Karissa, Callie, Keyra, Courtney and Carver; daughter in-law, Michelle Price; and two sisters in-law: Karen De Groot and Lynn Kiefer. She was further preceded in death by her son, Mark; and two brothers: Victor and Daniel De Groot.
A private family service will be held with burial at Highland Memorial Park. A public celebration for family and friends will be at a later date.
Bette's family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire staff of ThedaCare at Home, for all of their care and compassion.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 25, 2019