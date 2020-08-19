1/1
Elizabeth A. Voigt
Elizabeth A. Voigt

Appleton - Elizabeth A. Voigt, age 89, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020. She was born on April 23, 1931 in Chicago, daughter to the late Eric and Martha (Ruscher) Voigt. Elizabeth graduated from Appleton High School in 1949 then received her bachelor's degree from Valparaiso in 1953 and later her MPA from New York University in 1965. Elizabeth worked as a Recreational Director for the Special Services between 1953 and 1956 in Germany. She then made her home in New York where she worked for New York University Admissions and Administrative Computing from 1959 until her retirement in 1994.

Elizabeth loved enriched life drawing, painting, hand building ceramic, gardening in the West Side Community Garden and singing. She also enjoyed knitting, concerts, traveling, spending time with family, old and new friends.

She is survived by her sister, Charlotte Barry; nieces and nephews: Charlene (Mike) VandenBoomen, Barbara Romnek, Michael (Sandee) Hoerning, Karen (Brian) Vandenberg, John (Anne) Hoerning, Laura (Dave) Hopfensberger; 13 great nieces and nephews and 25 great great nieces and nephews.

Elizabeth will be laid to rest with a private service at Highland Memorial Park in Appleton.

The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at Oak Park Place in Menasha and Compassus Hospice for the wonderful care given to Elizabeth since her move from New York.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
