Elizabeth Ann Rosenthal Colloton
Elizabeth Ann Rosenthal Colloton, 77, on March 31, 2020, at OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center, Evergreen Park, IL. Born August 26, 1942 in Oshkosh, WI, to Burton J. and Louise Sontag Rosenthal. Graduate of Boston University, Boston, MA, University of Iowa College of Nursing, Iowa City, IA and Menasha High School, Menasha, WI. A nurse and an instructor of nursing for over fifty years in the United States and in Germany, she concluded her career as a public health nurse with the City of Chicago Department of Public Health. Served in the United States Navy Reserve, where she attained the rank of Commander. Long time volunteer with and officer of SIDS of Illinois, Inc. Active supporter of Women in Military Service for America. Her marriage to J. Michael Colloton ended in divorce. Survived by her three sons, John Colloton, Chicago, IL; Mark Colloton, Salt Lake City, UT; and Daniel Colloton, Minneapolis, MN; grandson, Harold Colloton, Salt Lake City, UT; and granddaughter Louise Colloton, Salt Lake City, UT; sister, Carolyn Cornell, North Bergen, NJ; and brother and sister-in-law, Burton and Julie Rosenthal, Neenah, WI; nieces, Cydney Cornell, East Durham, New York; Amy Randall, Neenah, WI; and Katie Rosenthal-Mayer, Neenah, WI; and nephew, Richard Cornell, Mustang, OK; three great-nieces and four great-nephews. Preceded in death by sister and best friend, Nikki Rosenthal. Plans are pending for a graveside service and interment of Ms. Colloton's ashes at the site of her parents' graves in Neenah, WI.
