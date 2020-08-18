Elizabeth "Betty" Elvira Grassl
Appleton - Elizabeth "Betty" Elvira Grassl, age 105, passed away peacefully on August 17, 2020, at Peabody Manor. Betty was born March 12, 1915, the eldest child of the late Peter and Mary (Johann) Dietzen. She married Elmer Grassl in 1941 and celebrated 55 wonderful years together before his passing.
Betty was a devoted wife, caring mother, treasured grandmother, talented homemaker, faithful member of Sacred Heart Parish and dedicated Gold Star Mother. She had a creative passion and was constantly perfecting new crafts, skills, and recipes. Betty designed and made many beautiful quilts for family but also volunteered with the Sacred Heart Quilt Group and knit hats and blankets for babies at St. Elizabeth Hospital.
Betty delighted in spending time with family and friends and enjoyed a good card game. She continued to win at cards even in recent years as her mind, memory, and sense of humor remained sharp. Until her last days, she knitted, crocheted, and used her iPad.
Betty is survived by her sons: Richard Grassl and Lawrence (Lynn) Grassl; daughter Nancy (Tim) Killoren; daughter-in-law Kathy Grassl; sister-in-law Pat Grassl; grandchildren: John Grassl, Susan (Salil) Bhole, Carolyn Grassl, Gail (Justin) Robinson, Adam (Stephanie) Grassl, Lance (Caitlin) Grassl, Eric Grassl, and Laura Killoren; great grandchildren: Piper, Callie, and Kendall Robinson, Owen and Jarrett Grassl and Delilah Grassl; Betty is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband Elmer, she was preceded in death by her beloved son Kenneth, who died serving his country in Vietnam; grandson Kenneth Killoren; daughter-in-law Ann Milliren Grassl; siblings: Rosella (Earl) Pogrant, Charles (Gladys) Dietzen, Eugene Dietzen and Mary Ann (Dick) Endter; in-laws Virginia (Earl) Zuehlke, Evelyn Barnetski, Leone (Roger) Trask and Edmund Grassl.
Due to the pandemic, a private family service will be held. Interment will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery in Appleton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty's memory to Sacred Heart Parish, 222 E Fremont Street, Appleton, WI 54915 or a charity of your choosing.
A live stream of Betty's service will take place on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. and may be accessed by entering or clicking the link: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/232066
. The service will remain viewable at the link for three months following the service.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks and appreciation to all of those at Peabody Manor, The Heritage and ThedaCare Hospice for their kind and thoughtful care over the past years. Each of you brought comfort to Betty and to our family.