Elizabeth Fritzsinger

Elizabeth FritzsingerMenasha - Elizabeth "Beth" Ellen Fritzsberg, died peacefully under hospice care, after a long illness, at Thedacare Regional Medical Center on June 14, 2020. Beth was born in Wisconsin Rapids, WI, on May 8, 1953, to Bruce R. Munro and Vanetta Lockman (Kruger). Beth married G. Daniel "Boone" Fritzsinger on November 30, 1973. They had one child, Jessica (Fritzsinger) O'Neil. Beth received a certificate in computer programming from Fox Valley Technical College in 1990, and later real estate, as well as various retail jobs.Beth loved to craft, put together jigsaw puzzles, crochet, and had a mastery of Gin Rummy, often playing with (and winning against) her daughter and sister-in-law, Kyle. Early in her life, she frequently rode a Harley Davidson motorcycle with her beloved husband, and more recently, spent hours driving her blue, 1970 Corvette Stingray with classic rock music blaring from the tape deck. She and Boone often entertained family and friends at the Fritzsinger family cabin on the Wisconsin River, and remembered these years fondly - nights of sitting around the camp fire or on the patio with music, conversation, and laughter well into the night. She adored the family pets, and had particularly special affection towards Sage, a rescued Red Brindle Greyhound. She dearly loved and delighted in spending time with her two grandchildren, Keira and Eamonn.Beth is survived by her husband: Boone; sister-in-law: Kyle Fritzsinger; daughter: Jessica; son-in-law: Daniel O'Neil; two grandchildren: Keira and Eamonn, mother: Vanetta Kruger; and four siblings and their families: Amy (Kruger) and Ken Renner, Lisa (Kruger) and Dale Roginski, Kevin and Tammy (Bean) Kruger, and Ann Kruger. Beth was preceded in death by her father: Bruce Munro; mother-in-law: Vivian (Shafer) Fritzsinger; father-in-law: Jack E. Fritzsinger and her stepfather, Leland Kruger.Beth requested that no memorial service be held. There is, however, expected to be a small gathering of family and close friends at a later date, to be determined, in or near Wisconsin Rapids.