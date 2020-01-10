|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" Gjerald
Sherwood - Elizabeth Adelaide "Betty" Gjerald, age 95, of Sherwood, passed away on January 10, 2020. Betty was born on June 21, 1924 in Cottage Grove, Wisconsin the daughter of the late Paul and Nellie (Severson) Scheel. Betty married Clifford Oscar Gjerald on May 22, 1948 at Liberty Church in Deerfield, Wisconsin, where she had grown in her faith, was confirmed and taught Sunday School for many years. Together Cliff and Betty enjoyed 53 years together and raised five children; Deanna Gjerald, Karen "Kay" (Joe) Boelter, Paul Gjerald, Alan Gjerald and Jane (Terry) Wyngaard.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband Cliff, an infant daughter Donna Kay Gjerald; brothers Henry Scheel of Deerfield, Wisconsin, and Willard Scheel of Cambridge, Wisconsin; a daughter-in-law, Ellen (Calmes) Gjerald, and Jeanne (Weyers) Gjerald.
Besides her children, Betty is survived by four grandchildren; David (Julie) Boelter, Laura (Jim) Buschke, Adam (Tracy) Wyngaard, Sonja (Scott) Dyreson; eleven great grandchildren; Jared, Jamie, Katie Jo, and Justin Buschke; Hannah and Josie Boelter; Emma and Maxwell Wyngaard; Logan, Brady and Morgan Dyreson; a brother George Scheel of Marshall, Wisconsin as well as many other relatives and friends.
Betty was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Combined Locks where she enjoyed going to Tuesday morning Bible Study. She was also a member of Sons of Norway and once received a medal for Norwegian cooking. Betty was very artistically gifted and enjoyed woodcarving, sewing and stitchery, painting, decorating and creating. No one could make a dinner look more beautiful for entertaining dinner guests or for a holiday meal. Betty also enjoyed reading, going to the PAC and Fireside, traveling, and loved to teach her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren how to make Lefse and other Norwegian treats for family and friends to enjoy. Her greatest love however was for her God, her family and her friends at Trinity and Christ the King churches.
Funeral Services for Betty will be on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 5:00pm at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 601 Washington Street, Combined Locks with Rev. Dara Clifford officiating. There will be a visitation at the church on Thursday from 3:00pm to 5:00pm. Interment will be at Highland Memorial Park in Appleton. Wichmann Funeral Homes, Tri County Chapel is serving the family. For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff and nurses of ThedaCare at Home Hospice, especially Dawn and Ida, and Dr. Travis Kroner for the wonderful care given to Betty.
"And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain; for the former things are passed away"
Rev. 21:4
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020