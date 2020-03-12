|
Elizabeth "Betty" Hickinbotham
Appleton - Elizabeth "Betty" Hickinbotham passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 8th with Bob her husband of 73 years at her side. Betty was born on June 4th, 1926 to the late Francis and Margaret (Lancer) Hollenback in Appleton WI where she lived her entire life. In the early years Betty worked as a librarian and later kept the books at the family business, Fox Valley Radio & TV. She also took care of her family and the household and loved to cook and bake, making everything down to the salad dressing from scratch. She was most famous for her butterscotch pie! She was an avid knitter, crocheter and seamstress, and belonged to a sewing club with her friends. Bob and Betty also belonged to a dinner club and dance club, providing lively entertainment through the years. They traveled extensively with Betty collecting many interesting art pieces for their home. Betty was an avid reader and kept track of every book she read.
Betty is survived by her husband Bob Hickinbotham, her children Scott (Kathy) Hickinbotham, his children Molly (Damien) Pennings, Andy Hickinbotham, Jen (Joel) Schampers and great-grandchildren Elana and Logan, Barb Garrity and her children Brendan and Erin Garrity, Toni (John) Kovalski, daughter-in-law Wendy Hickinbotham, brother-in-laws Joe Schmidt, Tom (Jane) Hickinbotham, Jim (special friend Nancy) Hickinbotham, sister-in-laws Jen Hollenback, Jean Kamps and numerous nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her son Michael, her parents, her in-laws Arnold and Sarah Hickinbotham, siblings and in-laws Francis (Mildred) Hollenback, Jerome "Curley" Hollenback, Jean (Stanley "Red") Falk, Marie (Leroy) Heimerman, Delores Schmidt and Marge (Robert) Balza. Bob's family Lyle (Phyllis) Hickinbotham, Marion (Bob) Fisher, Thomas Kamps and Marion Hickinbotham.
At this time the family would like to thank all of the care givers at Brookdale Appleton Assisted Living and Memory Care. Aseracare Hospice was very helpful and comforting in Betty's final weeks.
There will be no service at this time. After 73 years together, Betty will be waiting for Bob to join her and there will be a celebration of their lives at that time.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020