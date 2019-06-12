|
|
Elizabeth Hofberger
Appleton - Elizabeth Hofberger, age 102, passed away at Peabody Manor, Appleton, Wis. on June 5, 2019. Born to Emil and Ida Bartel in East Bloomfield, Wis., she had four brothers: Gerhardt, Hugo, Leonard and Grant. Her husband John Hofberger passed away in 2003. John and Betty lived on their farm outside of Winchester, Wis. for over 50 years. It was there they raised their four children: Marjorie Moeller (Duane), Joy Bolte, Jann Brill, and Michael Hofberger (Gail).
Her children remember the work and the many good memories on the farm. Thanks to Mother's efforts we always ate well. Much of her time revolved around food as most of it was grown or gathered on the farm. There was her large garden (always well tended in keeping with her family tradition) with all the spring and summer vegetables, and later on the sweet corn, potatoes, melons, squash. And the strawberries and raspberries. The farm produced beef, pork and chicken. Dad and Mom made wonderful sausage. Then there were apples, including transparents, and all the applesauce and apple pies. The huge rhubarb plants behind the shed and all the rhubarb cakes (with the recipe, we discovered, coming from neighbor Elsie and not our grandma). And the hickory nuts. Mother loved gathering the hickory nuts, cracking them just so, and picking out the nutmeats—a good winter job.
The holidays were always special. Easter meant hidden Easter baskets, and in nice weather they could be anywhere, even as far away as the milk house. The man's cap on the floor, filled with candy and a bottle of beer, was Dad's basket, of course. Thanksgiving meant turkey and out-of-this-world yummy stuffing, with all the sides including cabbage salad, and pies of course. And at Christmas, the frosted cutout cookies, the popcorn balls. And the fruitcake! (You fruitcake skeptics out there just don't know good food.) Anyway, back then you know, people didn't have to worry about calories.
There was plenty of hard work, what with the cows, the other animals, chickens, the barn work, field work, garden. Joy remembers weeding the humongous cucumber patch up on the hill, but the time went fast thanks to Muffy's singing. There were dogs and cats, and probably Mother's favorite, the colorful little "banties." Just for the kids there were the horses Trixie and Diamond. Over the years, the ducks and sheep. Sometimes memory fails us, so again, whose grand champion sheep was it? Was it really Jann's or was it Mike's?
Fun fact: Grandma had an uncanny knack for spotting 4-leaf clovers, often while just walking a path. Mother loved getting on the riding lawn mower and mowing up and down the sides of the long driveway. She enjoyed her needlework. She made beautiful blue jean quilts for the family, pieced together from squares cut out of our old blue jeans. Mother loved playing Poker and especially that good old German game, Sheepshead. She always held her own at cards. She had a closely guarded penny purse that stayed pretty steady, sometimes filling way up but never really running low. In retirement, Mother and Dad both enjoyed fishing. Mother loved feeding the birds (the squirrels, not so much). She enjoyed being with her friends at Grace Lutheran Ladies Aid.
Betty leaves behind her four children, Marjorie, Joy, Jann and Michael; her grandchildren, Jon Moeller, Gerri Moeller, Chuck Bolte, Dave Bolte, Ben Bolte, Steve Brill, Jess Hofberger and Molly Hafferle; also great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband John Hofberger, son-in-law Ed Bolte, and grandson Rick Brill.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 2PM at the Lewin Funeral Home. Pastor Jeannie Douglas will officiate. Inurnment will be in Wolf River Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, from 1PM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
Our thanks to the good people at Peabody. Mother will now be joining our dad in the Wolf River Cemetery in Fremont, Wis. Rest in peace, dear Mother. Thank you for everything. Say Hi to Dad.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 12, 2019