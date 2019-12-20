Services
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
Elizabeth "Elsie" Hurst

Elizabeth "Elsie" Hurst Obituary
Elizabeth 'Elsie' Hurst

Appleton - 94, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 18, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 AM, on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church with Rev. Jack Mularkey officiating. Entombment will take place at Highland Memorial Park, Appleton. Friends and family may visit directly at the church on Saturday from 9:30 until the time of Mass. A full obit can be found on the funeral chapel website

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 20 to Dec. 27, 2019
