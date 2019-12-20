|
|
Elizabeth 'Elsie' Hurst
Appleton - 94, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 18, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 AM, on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church with Rev. Jack Mularkey officiating. Entombment will take place at Highland Memorial Park, Appleton. Friends and family may visit directly at the church on Saturday from 9:30 until the time of Mass. A full obit can be found on the funeral chapel website
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 20 to Dec. 27, 2019