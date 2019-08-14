Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Aspan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth J. Aspan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth J. Aspan Obituary
Elizabeth J. Aspan

- - Elizabeth J. Aspan, was born to Eternal Life, Monday, August 12, 2019 at the age of 92 years. She was born October 14, 1926, the daughter of Josef and Marie (nee Lempel) Konrath. She was married to Michael T. Aspan, July 6, 1946, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Milwaukee, WI.

Elizabeth enjoyed gardening but most especially time spent with her family. She will be remembered for the Christmas cookies she baked. She and her husband had active roles at their churches, sharing the joy of friendships made through both the St. Agnus Parish of Milwaukee and the St Bernadette Parish of Appleton.

Elizabeth "Betty" is survived by her loving children; Julie Herpolsheimer, Therese Isermann, Dr. Michael Aspan, Mary Ann Aspan (Joseph Kasper) and Mark Aspan. Precious Grandmother to David Kasper, Josef Kasper, Christopher Kuhl, Judith (Dave) Jensen, and Lisa Herpolsheimer. Great-Grandmother to Owen, Sophia, Andrew, and Ava. Also, Sister-in-law, Patricia Aspan and many relatives and friends. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Michael, her brother Joseph and his wife June Conrad, her son-inlaw, Henry Herpolsheimer, grandson Paul Kasper, brothers-in-law: Raymond and his wife Therese Aspan, Fred Aspan and sister-in-law Dorothy and her husband Richard Soneberg.

Visitation is Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home- Hartford. Mass of Resurrection will follow at NOON at St. Kilian's Catholic Church, Hartford, with Fr. David LaPlante officiating. Private interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Milwaukee.

The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home, Hartford is serving the family. Condolences may be placed at www.berndt-ledesma.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
postcrescent