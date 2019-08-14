|
Elizabeth J. Aspan
- - Elizabeth J. Aspan, was born to Eternal Life, Monday, August 12, 2019 at the age of 92 years. She was born October 14, 1926, the daughter of Josef and Marie (nee Lempel) Konrath. She was married to Michael T. Aspan, July 6, 1946, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Milwaukee, WI.
Elizabeth enjoyed gardening but most especially time spent with her family. She will be remembered for the Christmas cookies she baked. She and her husband had active roles at their churches, sharing the joy of friendships made through both the St. Agnus Parish of Milwaukee and the St Bernadette Parish of Appleton.
Elizabeth "Betty" is survived by her loving children; Julie Herpolsheimer, Therese Isermann, Dr. Michael Aspan, Mary Ann Aspan (Joseph Kasper) and Mark Aspan. Precious Grandmother to David Kasper, Josef Kasper, Christopher Kuhl, Judith (Dave) Jensen, and Lisa Herpolsheimer. Great-Grandmother to Owen, Sophia, Andrew, and Ava. Also, Sister-in-law, Patricia Aspan and many relatives and friends. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Michael, her brother Joseph and his wife June Conrad, her son-inlaw, Henry Herpolsheimer, grandson Paul Kasper, brothers-in-law: Raymond and his wife Therese Aspan, Fred Aspan and sister-in-law Dorothy and her husband Richard Soneberg.
Visitation is Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home- Hartford. Mass of Resurrection will follow at NOON at St. Kilian's Catholic Church, Hartford, with Fr. David LaPlante officiating. Private interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Milwaukee.
The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home, Hartford is serving the family. Condolences may be placed at www.berndt-ledesma.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019