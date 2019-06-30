|
|
Elizabeth J. Bauer
Clintonville - Elizabeth Jane "Bette" Bauer, age 72, died peacefully on Monday, June 24, 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center, Shawano surround by her loving family.
Bette was born on November 16, 1946 in Outagamie County, a daughter of the late Raymond and Dolores (Liesch) Korth. She enjoyed spending time with her family around the family bonfires, camping, and doing Christmas wreaths along with long car rides with her family.
Bette is lovingly survived by her husband of 47 years, Thomas, a son, Thomas R (Lisa) Bauer, two grandchildren, Jessaaron and Michael Bauer, four brothers, Gary (Noreen) Korth, David Korth, Dennis (Annette) Korth and Ronald (Kim) Korth, and by nieces, nephews and many good friends. Bette was preceded in death by her parents, her mother and father-in-law, Michael and Eunice Bauer, a sister-in-law, Debbie Korth.
Per Bette's wishes no services will be held.
Bette's family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses on 2nd floor for all their help compassion and care of Bette and her family.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 30, 2019