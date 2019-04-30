|
Elizabeth J. Schultz
Menasha, Wisconsin - Elizabeth Joan "Betty" (Niles) Schultz, age 93, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2019 on a beautiful sunny day, surrounded by family.
Betty was born on November 18, 1925 in Appleton, WI to the late John J. and Catherine (Boehm) Niles. She attended St. Mary's School and graduated in 1943. Betty was employed at Marathon Corp. for several years in the traffic dept. She married Eugene "Geno" Forrest Schultz on Oct 1, 1949 at St. Mary's-Menasha where they were active members. Together with Geno's brother Gordon they built their house on Lincoln Street in Menasha, where they proudly raised six children. Betty worked at Herb's Food Town for many years to help support their children's Catholic education. Eugene and Betty celebrated 41 years of Marriage before Geno's death in 1991.
Betty enjoyed pursuing her interests of bowling, sewing, knitting, ceramics, reading, crafting and baking. She contributed crafts and candy to St. Mary's bazaars and volunteered at the Gift Shop at Theda Clark Hospital for 19 years. She was a proud sponsor of a young girl from India for 20 years through CFCA.
Due to a stroke in 2016, Betty became a resident of Oak Park Place, Menasha. There she made many friends and found a new purpose with her positive attitude and good humor. She was a source of light and kindness to residents and staff.
Betty is survived by her six children, Tom (Diana) Schultz, Appleton, Lou Ann (Richard) Wagner, Cross Plains, Sandy (Steve) Doepker, Appleton, Jack (Vicki) Schultz, Aloha, OR, Jeff (Maria) Schultz, Menasha and Lori Beth (Randy) Verhagen, Darboy; 15 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, 5 step-great grandchildren, 3 nieces and 4 nephews. Many other family and friends.
Preceding her in death are her brother, John Niles; 3 sisters-in-laws, Hildegard Schultz, Frances Niles and Virginia Baumann; 2 brothers-in-law, Gordon Schultz, Ray Baumann; and a nephew, Bud Schultz.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 528 2nd St., Menasha, WI 54952 by Rev. Paul Paider. Family and friends may visit at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of mass. Entombment will be at Greenlawn Cemetery, Neenah.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to her caregivers at Oak Park Place. "Grandma" was so appreciative! We also extend a sincere Thank You to Theda Care Hospice for their care and support.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 30, 2019